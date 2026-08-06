Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned $32.7 million on Wednesday (-22%) to bring its six-day domestic total to $482 million. And with $53 million overseas, Sony’s latest MCU-specific Peter Parker picture has now grossed $759 million in North America and $1.24 billion worldwide. The Odyssey earned $9.4 million (+6% from Tuesday and -31% from last Wednesday), bringing its domestic total to $423.5 million. Assuming the continued (as of last Sunday) 44/56 domestic/overseas split, Chris Nolan’s R-rated epic has earned around $980 million globally. That includes $2.2 million on Wednesday and $1.9 million on Thursday in Korea, where it ranked #1 above Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jon Bernthal’s other PLF-friendly, acclaimed and buzzy long(er) tentpole should pass $1 billion globally on Thursday night or Friday morning.