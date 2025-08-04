The overall domestic weekend sits at around $122 million, which is (as noted yesterday) down a reasonable 29% from last year when Deadpool & Wolverine earned $96 million in its second weekend. However, it’s also down 31% from this frame in 2023, which had Meg 2 ($30 million) and TMNT Mutant Mayhem ($28 million Fri-Sun/$43 million Wed-Sun) opening against the third weekend of #Barbenheimer.

Sans inflation, and generously (?) counting 2022 as a COVID-specific year, it’s the smallest such non-COVID frame for this frame since The Dukes of Hazzard topped with $30 million exactly twenty years ago amid an overall $115 million weekend. For grim comparative context, The Wedding Crashers earned $16.5 million in its fourth frame twenty years ago, while this weekend’s The Naked Gun will be (not entirely inaccurately) spun as a win for theatrical comedy via $17 million *opening* frame.

And now… to the blazingly hot (and not-explicitly about Fantastic Four) takes, during which I will discuss what this weekend’s biggest global grosser turned out to be, why big-screen comedies were struggling long before the movie stars flocked to Netflix, whether Alison Brie is (relatively speaking) a butts-in-seats rom-com or rom-dram movie star, Universal’s recent success with (mostly) smaller-scale new-to-cinema franchises and more!