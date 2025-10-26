A would-be “demographically specific event film” once again rode to the rescue in an otherwise quiet weekend at the box office. With Chainsaw Man — The Movie: Reze Arc opening with $17.2 million, the overall Fri-Sun total should end up a touch over $77 million. That’s on the low end for the year, but not one for the record books.

However, in the ten Fri-Sun frames between KPop Demon Hunter’s brief theatrical engagement and Chainsaw Man’s debut, we’ve had five weekends above $75 million. Four of those weekends, save for the post-Labor Day debut of The Conjuring: Last Rites (an $80 million launch amid a $125 million Fri-Sun frame), only crossed that arbitrary benchmark thanks to a “specialty” title (KPop: Demon Hunters, Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl) that were explicitely one-weekend-wonders or an anime debut (Demon Slater Infinity Castle and Chainsaw Man).

Even if we start getting more big-deal concert flicks (as we briefly did from 2008 to 2013 from the likes of Miley Cyrus, Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry) and we start *expecting* anime movies to pull okay-to-excellent grosses. That’s still a theatrical ecosystem that needs what would have, just a few years ago, been considered a pleasant bonus or a non-entity. AMC, Regal, Cinemark and the like now arguably *depend* on what used to be a less-conventional films posting aspirational grosses.

It used to be a pleasant bonus when Instructions Not Included or Baahubali 2: The Conclusion broke out. Now, multiplexes are reliant on such momentary windfalls. It was… interesting in 2021 and 2022 to see Demon Slayer: Mugen Castle, BTS: Permission to Dance, RRR and Terrifier 2 holding up the industry. In 2025, it’s shameful that theaters now require such titles to compensate for too few major studio releases and too many would-be tentpoles that are actually shaky Jenga towers.