No, Netflix is not officially releasing box office grosses for the Saturday-and-Sunday showings of KPop Demon Hunters. However, I ventured deep into the distribution underworld and made contact with a source. The bad news is that I was followed and my contact was felled by a sniper’s bullet fired by Miss Appleberry. The good news is that A) I emerged unscathed and B) in their last, gasping dying breaths, they told me to tell their children they loved them that the sing-along version of Netflix’s most-watched original movie grossed around (via a Monday update) $19.2 million in its two-day weekend. Dammit, I guess I need a new source. Volunteers are welcome.

With summer winding down, the second-to-last weekend in August ended with the seasonal total at around $3.485 billion, compared to the end-of-August 24 total of $3.497 billion last season. Yeah, barring a miracle, this summer won’t catch up to last summer in raw domestic earnings (the in-season release comparisons will remain harsh), and even if it does, you can’t exactly count on a once-in-a-generation Netflix event and not one but two once-in-a-blue-moon WB April releases legging into May to push the totals over the top. Yes, two of the top twenty films of the summer were WB April holdovers, but that’s for a later section of this post.

But yes, KPop Demon Hunters will come in ahead of the *official and reported, dammit* $15.6 million (-36%) third weekend of Weapons. It’s Netflix’s first chart-topping theatrical offering, even if its success is closer to the 15th anniversary of Coraline than the upcoming Demon Slayer Infinity Castle. Sans the Netflix flick, this weekend’s domestic cume will be just shy of $59 million, good for the fourth-lowest-grossing weekend of 2025 and the lowest since Mickey 17 kicked off March with a whimper. With the alleged $19.2 million, the weekend will be at around $78 million, still this year’s seventh-lowest Fri-Sun frame and the worst since Snow White’s debut.

“The success of KPop Demon Hunters underscores the power of the collective experience. When fan-favorite content plays on the big screen, surrounded by the passion of fellow fans, it becomes something extraordinary. This weekend’s tremendous results demonstrate that cinema is still the ultimate amplifier of culture, and at Regal, we remain deeply committed to delivering these kinds of unforgettable theatrical experiences.” Brooks LeBoeuf Senior Vice President of U.S. Content, Regal Cineworld

Without further ado… the scorchingly hot takes…