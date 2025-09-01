As unfortunately expected, the last weekend of summer 2025 ended not with a bang but with a whimper. Lacking even a “National Cinema Day” to theoretically give a slight kick in the ass to what has often been a mediocre holiday weekend, the domestic cume looks to be around $79 million for the Fri-Mon frame. And that’s with Universal’s 50th anniversary rerelease of Jaws placing second with a terrific $9.8 million four-day “opening weekend.” Sans summer 2020 (when $10 million out of $20 million came from Tenet’s heroic, self-martyring attempt to jumpstart the 2020 moviegoing calendar) and 2022, this is the lowest Labor Day holiday frame in raw domestic grosses since 1995. In terms of tickets sold, Labor Day weekend 1983 (topped by Mr. Mom’s $8.2 million weekend-six gross) totaled $43 million, which would be around $151 million in 2025 ticket prices…

For those primarily interested in the gross earnings, Weapons led the box office once more with $10.3 million, a 34% decrease from the previous weekend, during the Friday-to-Sunday portion of a $12.5 million Friday-to-Monday weekend. That will bring its totals to $134 million in North America (just shy of The Conjuring’s $137 million cume in 2013) and (amid a rousing $9 million overseas) $234 million worldwide. Alongside Jaws’ $9.8 million Fri-Mon “opening weekend” ($2.2 million of which came from IMAX), Sony’s Caught Stealing will earn $9.5 million over its Fri-Mon cume, while Searchlight’s The Roses will gross $8 million over the holiday. Cineverse’s acquisition of the long-completed unrated remake of The Toxic Avenger will gross just $2.2 million over four days. Meanwhile, The Fantastic Four passed $500 million globally as Jurassic World Rebirth ended the weekend with $855 million.

Now, onto the mostly room temperature takes…!

