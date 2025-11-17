Lionsgate’s Now You See Me: Now You Don’t debuted to $21.6 million, posting the franchise’s first chart-topping entry despite opening below Now You See Me 2 ($22 million in 2016) and Now You See Me ($29 million in 2013). It also debuted to $75.5 million worldwide. Paramount’s The Running Man tripped and fell with $16.3 million domestic and $28 million worldwide. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s The Running Man debuted with $8 million in 1987, which would be $24 million adjusted for inflation. Neon’s Keeper opened with just $2.5 million, while Predator: Badlands dropped harder (-68%) than the 2017 Power Rangers for a $66 million/$136 million cume. Still, that this weekend was actually slightly above this same frame last year (when Amazon MGM Studios’ Red One topped with $32 million in the aftermath of the presidential election) makes for an almost okay finale for what could’ve been a brutal “Weapons to Wicked” stretch.

But as for why Now You See Me 3 topped the weekend box office while The Running Man version 2.0 stumbled out of the gate, the former offered “can’t get this anywhere else” value. The other was greenlit at least partially because of its similarity to a recent streaming smash. Simplistically speaking, even if audiences were not chomping at the proverbial bit for the return of the “Horsemen,” the franchise’s core gimmick is “watch quirky and glamorous movie stars playing stage magicians who use their craft for Robin Hood-style heists.” Simply put, you cannot get that specific variable or that specific kind of onscreen entertainment value anywhere else. It’s not unlike this summer’s blockbuster Final Destination: Bloodlines. Sure, it was a 14-year-later revival that was mainly “just” another Final Destination movie. But its core hook, watching pretty people getting Rube Goldberg-ed to death, was unique unto itself and available only in that specific franchise.

However, concerning this second attempt to adapt Stephen King’s 43-year-old dystopian sci-fi actioner, why spend movie theater time and movie theater money to see Running Man version 2.0 – one with merely mixed reviews and lacking FOMO factors – when you can watch the Schwarzenegger flick on Paramount+, binge Squid Game on Netflix, sample Battle Royale on Prime Video or discover Steve Austin’s (underrated) The Condemned on Roku or Pluto. You can even rent Hard Target (or, uh, Hard Target 2) for $4 on VOD or catch up on Lionsgate’s (terrific) adaptation of Stephen King’s The Long Walk. Whether they are better than The Running Man 2025, they are examples of the “convenience > quality” bargain consumers made a decade ago. There are a million places to watch anti-heroes cosplay The Most Dangerous Game. But there’s only one franchise for watching your Now You See Me favorites fight the power and rob the rich with card tricks.

