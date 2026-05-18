Mendelson's Midnight Movie Money Musings - Weekend Box Office For 05/17/26
'Michael' and "Devil Wears Prada 2' were tops yet again, while 'Obsession' overperformed as both 'Is God Is' and 'In the Grey' opened poorly.
Pardon the tardiness, but I did find time to record this weekend’s podcast episode and take in an early showing of Tuner. Of note, I rather like the idea of studios offering “early access” showings in Dolby auditoriums for films that utilize audio in unique ways. Tuner, about a piano tuner with severe hearing difficulties who uses his hearing aids to become a safe cracker, certainly fits the bill. While it doesn’t reinvent the wheel, and I might lazily describe it as “What Baby Driver would have looked like in the real world,” it looks lovely, is well-acted and is 417% less boring than Undertone. Anyway, the Daniel Roher-directed, Leo Woodall-starring thriller opens in limited release on May 22 before going wide on May 29, courtesy of Black Bear.
And now, the weekend box office news that wasn’t just about Michael crossing $700 million worldwide. Among the highlights…
Obsession is the buzzy hit that Blumhouse desperately needed right now.
Is God Is will hopefully be treated as a “one for me” prestige play.
In the Grey is the latest Black Bear movie to open well below its comps.
In the battle of rereleases, Top Gun > Shrek.
James Cameron set perhaps his first-ever “negative” box office record.
Project Hail Mary passes Oppenheimer domestically, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie slowly crawls to $1 billion globally, and Devil Wears Prada 2 tops $545 million.
And more!!