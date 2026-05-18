Pardon the tardiness, but I did find time to record this weekend’s podcast episode and take in an early showing of Tuner. Of note, I rather like the idea of studios offering “early access” showings in Dolby auditoriums for films that utilize audio in unique ways. Tuner, about a piano tuner with severe hearing difficulties who uses his hearing aids to become a safe cracker, certainly fits the bill. While it doesn’t reinvent the wheel, and I might lazily describe it as “What Baby Driver would have looked like in the real world,” it looks lovely, is well-acted and is 417% less boring than Undertone. Anyway, the Daniel Roher-directed, Leo Woodall-starring thriller opens in limited release on May 22 before going wide on May 29, courtesy of Black Bear.

And now, the weekend box office news that wasn’t just about Michael crossing $700 million worldwide. Among the highlights…