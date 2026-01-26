In today’s weekend box office report specifically about the holdover movies, or specifically not about Mercy ($11.2 million in North America and $22.8 million globally) and Return to Silent Hill ($3.2 million domestically but $19.2 million worldwide)…

The Bone Temple collapses as all those who were still curious the second time get their fill during opening weekend.

Fire and Ash is holding better overseas than domestically, becoming the 15th film (and the third Avatar) to top $1 billion internationally.

Zootopia tops $400 million domestic (and $1.74 billion worldwide) as Disney’s year-end tentpoles soar to aspirational overseas grosses alongside (comparatively) merely very good domestic cumes.

The Housemaid falls hard(er) domestically but holds overseas and nears $300 million worldwide.

Oscar updates for the likes of Marty Supreme, Song Sung Blue and Hamnet…