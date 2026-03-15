In non-Hoppers weekend box office news, Universal’s Reminders of Him opened with $18.25 million in 3,402 theaters, giving it a 10.2% “Thursday to weekend” figure and a 2.28x weekend multiplier. Directed by Vanessa Caswill from a screenplay penned by Colleen Hoover and Lauren Levin (with the latter two also producing alongside Gina Matthews), this makes Hoover 3/3 in terms of being essentially the first “new” butts-in-seats novelist since Nicolas Sparks. That Sparks and Hoover both specialize in comparatively female-skewing romances and melodramas shouldn’t be thought of as a coincidence. I’ll be curious how Nicolas Sparks and M. Night Shyamalan’s Remain performs next Valentine’s Day.

Maika Monroe stars (in a change-of-pace vehicle compared to her elevated scream queen efforts) as a woman trying to restart her life, and reunite with the daughter she’s never met following a seven-year manslaughter prison sentence. Reminders of Him opened above Hoover’s Regretting You ($13.6 million in October 2025) and obviously below It Ends with Us ($50 million in August 2024). Paramount’s ensemble melodrama (starring Alison Wilson, Mckenna Grace, Dave Franco and Mason Thames) grossed $90 million worldwide on a $30 million budget, while Sony’s Blake Lively-led blockbuster would notch $350 million globally. Universal’s $25 million offering has already earned $28.2 million worldwide.