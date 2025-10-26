As promised, here is part two for this weekend’s surprisingly “too many newbies to focus upon for just one long-ass post” frame. And yes, while Chainsaw Man: The Movie performed well enough ($17.2 million as it crossed $100 million worldwide) and the rest of the bunch mostly underwhelmed or outright tanked, the sheer volume of new releases is what helped this otherwise meager weekend flirt with a near-$80 million Fri-Sun cume. Yes, we’d be talking about a $60 million total without Chainsaw Man, but we’d also be talking about a $52 million total with *just* Chainsaw Man.

This is another skewed (and, yes, more depressing) variation on the whole “good for theaters, but for studios” circumstance. We had two high-profile misses (Regretting You and Deliver Us from Nowhere), a slightly underwhelming horror indie (Shelby Oaks) and a somewhat underwhelming platformer (I’ll *happily* eat crow if Bugonia actually opens halfway decently when it goes wide next weekend). Those films together contributed $25 million to the frame. I’m not *currently* concerned about theatrical, since they are doing well enough to hold their breath until Wicked For Good and Zootopia 2.

And that’s assuming that Predator: Badlands and/or The Running Man don’t outright embarrass themselves (let alone break out) in early November. But if we want studios to keep releasing more and more varied films, we — the audience — have to show up. Whether it’s a question of misplaced studio priorities in terms of targeting present-tense moviegoers, shrinking theatrical windows, figuring out the “movie tickets cost too much” psychological hurdle or the daunting challenges in creating awareness (let alone interest) in a fractured media ecosystem, well, it’s probably a little bit of all of the above.