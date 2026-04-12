Universal and Illumination’s The Super Mario Galaxy Movie continued to crush all comers, with $69 million (-48%) in North America for a $308.12 million 12-day total. The Super Mario Bros. Movie previously notched $92 million (-37% from its $146 million Fri-Sun gross) in its second weekend for a $353 million 12-day total. Mario 2 earned 25% less on its second weekend and is now running 12% behind its predecessor’s (unadjusted) domestic cume after opening 11% below the 2023 flick. The second Chris Pratt/Anya-Taylor Joy/Charlie Day/Jack Black offering has earned 1.61x its ($191 million) Wed-Sun debut compared to 1.72x (from a $205 million Wed-Sun debut) last time out. As noted yesterday, the film is earning less and dropping a little harder than The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but not by an amount that should give pause.