Pardon this much-later-than-usual “weekend box office report.” I started writing the pre-paywall introduction, and it turned into an epic poem (likely dropping tomorrow morning) about why this summer will likely end on a commercial downturn compared to 2023 and 2024. Frankly, I said most of the “Huzzahs!” I had to say via the Friday box office post, so this will be shorter than usual (a mere 775 words). Yes, Weapons opened at the higher end of realistic expectations ($42.5 million domestic and $70 million worldwide). Meanwhile, Freakier Friday opened very well ($29 million/$45 million) for “just a comedy” in 2025. Ironically, there might be too many comedies in the marketplace.

