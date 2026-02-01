Thanks to a handful of buzzy, demographically specific event films and better weather than the prior weekend, this Fri-Sun frame jumped 52% to an $86 million domestic total. Even noting that the overall total was down 2% from last year’s end-of-January frame (Send Help + Iron Lung = Dog Man), there was enough good news in terms of overperforming newbies (or at least one newbie whose underperformance counts as “good news”) and excellent holds to assume the best. Before I get to the newbies, let me highlight the holdovers. Because, to whatever extent severe weather brought big drops last weekend, those who otherwise planned to show up did so this weekend. That is, in itself, encouraging, as it implies that theatrical moviegoing is again being treated (more so) as a recreational, casual, “when I get a chance” activity.