As we enter the first actual “new” weekend of the new year, the current domestic “month to date box office” sits with $216.2 million, which is 31.6% above this exact moment in 2025 and the biggest “days into the new year” total, obviously sans inflation, since the new decade kicked into gear with $273 million. The bad news is that the comparative “by day nine” cume is still 21% below the unadjusted $273 million–$337 million totals from 2016 to 2020. And even if we note that the early-2016 total got a Force Awakens-sized boost, with $129 million out of a $337 million domestic total, that wasn’t that much bigger than the $117 million notched by Avatar: The Way of Water, out of $216.1 million in total, during the first week-and-change of 2022. However, we currently have (not counting preview grosses for this weekend’s newbies) 50 films in some form of theatrical release.

That’s just over/under half the high (105 in 2016) and low (92 in 2020) seen in the final years of the previous decade. As I (and many others) have been saying for at least five years, more movies = more money. The highest number of theatrical films available during this decade thus far was 70 in early 2024, a “low” otherwise not seen since early 2002. And I’m inclined to argue that some of that was amid post-9/11 delays or general concern. After all, the delayed-by-9/11 likes of Big Trouble and Collateral Damage would take their shot(s) in theaters amid the early months of 2002. Moreover, in early 2003, theaters would see a “record” 130 releases. That post-The Two Towers and pre-Just Married slate featured 21 that would earn at least $1 million in the first nine days. That figure would be just 12 in 2025 and 11 in 2023.

The good news is that we’re getting a bunch of newbies this month, some of which might break out, but (more likely) all of which should combine with each other and the late-2025 holdovers for a respectable monthly sum. A month filled with B-movies, alongside a few Oscar season expansions and kicked off by an unapologetic grindhouse movie? This looks like what a January at the movies used to look like. You used to get a mix of unapologetic schlock, still-robust November/December holdovers, and a handful of awards-season contenders that would platform in December and go wide in January. Unless you lived in New York or Los Angeles, those films would likely be “new to you.” For the majority of the moviegoing populace, January was the month where (offhand) A Beautiful Mind, Juno, The King’s Speech, The Revenant and Hidden Figures would finally arrive at a theater near (or near enough to) you.

Leave a comment