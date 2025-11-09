Predator: Badlands is not going to be among Disney’s top-grossing theatrical releases for 2025. Call it a hunch, but Lilo & Stitch ($1 billion), Zootopia 2 (opening in 2.5 weeks) and Avengers: Fire & Ash (opening in about six weeks) have grossed or likely will gross slightly more than however much the seventh “just a Predator” movie earns domestically and worldwide by the end of its run. Heck, it opened with “just” $7.4 million in China, likely finishing $25-$30 million, versus $26 million/$110 million for last year’s Alien: Romulus. With $40 million in North America and $80 million globally thus far, it may end up well below that film’s $351 million global cume, let alone Thunderbolts ($379 million), Captain America: Brave New World ($415 million) and Fantastic Four: The First Steps ($521 million). While it’s likely to be, offhand, Disney’s seventh-biggest global earner for films released in 2025, the specifics of its success this past weekend should make it among Disney’s most important hits of the 2020s.

