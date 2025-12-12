Universal’s Wicked For Good earned $2 million on Tuesday (+54% from Monday and -45% from last Tuesday) to push its domestic total past $300 million. After a 73% third-weekend drop, also a record for this kind of film opening on that respective frame, Wicked For Good might end up with around $335 million in North America, for 2.27x its $147 million opening weekend. Wicked earned 4.22x its $112.5 million domestic debut, a record for the previous 25 years of YA fantasy tentpoles (Harry Potter, Twilight, Hunger Games, etc.) opening in the pre-Thanksgiving weekend slot. That would be a 47% smaller post-debut multiplier following a 31% larger opening weekend. As the conflicted witches struggle with gravity, Wicked For Good is still pulling the kind of (mainly domestic) business that would have been considered a blow-out success for almost any other movie, including last year’s Wicked Part One. It’s another example of an objectively successful sequel that risks ending up on the defensive, mostly because its predecessor overperformed so aggressively.

Wicked For Good earned solid reviews and strong buzz without necessarily setting the world on fire like Wicked: Part One did. Most fans of the source material preferred the show’s lighter, peppier and glitzier first act over the darker, grimmer and more plot-focused second act. The Hunger Games franchise went from $400 million-plus domestic for the first two chapters to over/under $300 million for the next two as the series transitioned from “hot guys and gals killing each other in fantastical environments” to a self-critical and relentlessly bleak political melodrama. Likewise, a lot more people watched The Mandalorian than Andor. Meanwhile, the most popular songs (“Popular” and “Defying Gravity”) were both featured in the first movie. While Part One was constructed as a mostly standalone anti-hero origin story tragedy, Wicked For Good lacked both the “Holy shit, they did it!” factor and the “three-star movie with a ten-star ending” element that spurred repeat viewership, even among those who came into the film without interest in the show or the book.

