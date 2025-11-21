It looks like the chicken jockey is about to become (removes sunglasses) chicken parmesan (as the car blows up in the background). With three evenings of advance showings and thus three chances to bulk up on bucks heading into the weekend, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s Wicked For Good has now amassed $31 million as of last night. That includes $6.1 million in Monday night Amazon Prime screenings, another $6.5 million from Wednesday night early access showings and a total of $18.2 million in Thursday showings.

Yesterday’s screenings started as early as 11:00 a.m. for those doing the Wicked/Wicked For Good double-feature and 2:00 p.m. for those just sampling the newbie. Yes, I count all of this as metaphorically “Thursday box office,” since almost every single person who showed up on Monday or Wednesday would have shown up on Thursday. Moreover, since we’re talking about a fandom that might choose to see the film again in the traditional Fri-Sun weekend, well… how big of a weekend are we talking about here?

