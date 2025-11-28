Zootopia 2 continued to act like, well, a Disney animated sequel opening over Thanksgiving weekend, accruing a $19.7 million (-50%) Thursday gross for a two-day $59.2 million total. While still excellent on its own merits, that’s essentially tied with the single-day $58 million Wednesday gross for Moana 2 last year. It’s also nearly just over/under double (sans inflation) what Ralph Breaks the Internet ($10.1 million in 2018), Coco ($8.9 million in 2017) and Moana ($9.9 million in 2016) earned on their respective Thanksgiving day Thursdays. Anyway, with excellent reviews and an A from CinemaScore, it still looks like the second Ginnifer Goodwin/Jason Bateman mystery thriller will earn around $100 million for the Fri-Sun portion of an over/under $165 million Wed-Sun debut haul.

Wicked: For Good earned $12.5 million (-28% from Wednesday) to bring its seven-day domestic cume to $207.5 million. It’ll zoom past Wonka ($217 million in total) this afternoon. Both are rare “not a Disney remake” live-action musicals (sans inflation but also “counting” Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star Is Born) to pass $200 million in North America. So I hope WB does the smart thing in making Wonka 2 a “how the extroverted Timothee Chalamet morphed into the introverted Gene Wilder” melodrama that’s essentially a remake of Dune Part II. Say it with me now, “May my chocolate chip and shatter!” Anyway, we’re looking at a $61 million (-59%) Fri-Sun weekend amid a $91 million holiday haul for a $268.5 million ten-day domestic total.

