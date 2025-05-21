Death Kills At Box Office

Death helped the box office stay alive and well. Final Destination: Bloodlines nabbed a debut ($52 million domestic and $103 million worldwide) on par with its predecessors’ average lifetime totals. Brandon Peters stops by to discuss what went right with a legacy sequel that didn’t sell itself as one. Topics covered included how WBD marketed a follow-up 14 years later without depending on existing fandoms, the idea that Final Destination may be the best Hollywood slasher franchise from the post-Scream era, and why the franchise’s consistent quality (rarely great but seldom terrible) has contributed to its ongoing popularity. Everyone concurred that AMC’s initiative to offer 50% discounts on movie tickets on Wednesdays is a positive step toward making moviegoing more casual again.

In terms of the written word…

Scott Mendelson discussed how the sky-high receptions for A Minecraft Movie, Sinners and now Final Destination: Bloodlines mean that Superman can mostly succeed or fail on its own terms without the entire Warner Bros. Discovery film unit being at stake.



Jeremy Fuster hosted a WrapPro roundtable with producers, labor leaders and lawmakers to discuss a potential overhaul for California’s entertainment industry tax incentives. The YouTube video (which I will listen to next time I am in the car for an extended period) is embedded below.



Lisa Laman discussed the overarching narrative thrust of Andor’s completed second season and asked, “How can you go back to The Book of Boba Fett or The Rise of Skywalker when Andor exists?”



Ryan Scott’s latest Tales from the Box Office seemingly took the week off, but Mr. Scott offered a quick look at Jurassic World: Rebirth’s weird popcorn bucket.



Brandon Peters is primarily a podcaster, and right now, we’re deep into our week-by-week dissection of the summer of 2015, ten years later. This week’s episode concerns Tomorrowland, Poltergeist, Slow West and Chocolate West.

Meanwhile, consider supporting #FreeBlackMamas via “National Bail Out.” It is a Black-led and Black-centered collective of abolitionist organizers, lawyers, and activists building a community-based movement to support the abolishment of pretrial detention systems and the dismantling of the prison industrial complex.