With $986 million in North America as of Thursday, including a $233 million 16-day domestic cume, Disney’s Zootopia 2 will be officially crossing $1 billion worldwide by… the end of this sentence. That’ll make it the second MPA/Hollywood flick of the year to cross the milestone (in just 17 days, no less) in 2025, following Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch remake amid this past summer. It’ll sit at #2 for the year in global grosses behind Ne Zha 2, which has earned $2.2 billion, with most of that coming from China. The irony, of course, is that’s only “only” because of a massive performance in China (including a $272 million Wed-Sun debut) that Disney’s animated sequel has leapfrogged up the list with such speed.

Yes, as noted many a time, most of the Hollywood biggies that broke out in China, including Zootopia, which earned $235 million in 2016 or Avatar, which earned $202 million in 2010, were the same franchise or branded titles (The Fast Saga, Avengers, Jurassic World) that ranked among the highest-grossing films everywhere in any given year. Yes, the picture’s $447 million cume now sits between Fate of the Furious ($393 million in 2017) and Avengers: Endgame ($633 million in 2019) as the second-biggest Hollywood earner in the Middle Kingdom. However, it’s worth noting that the well-reviewed, well-received nine-year-later sequel would still sit at around $535 million (more than — for example — Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps) without a penny from China.

