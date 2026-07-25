Chris Nolan’s The Odyssey topped again on Friday, no surprise since there were zero major new releases this weekend, with a $25.9 million day-eight gross and a $225.3 million eight-day total. Its 49% drop from a $51.3 million opening day (-23% sans Thursday previews), which is a better Friday-to-Friday hold than Oppenheimer (-59%) and Inside Out 2 (-52% from a $63.5 million opening day). We can now expect an over/under $84.5 million (-32%) second-weekend gross and $284 million ten-day domestic total. Just how big is that?

Here’s a sneak peek: Presuming a second weekend closer to $85 million than $90 million, it’ll post a second-weekend drop on par with Inception (-32% after a $62 million debut in July 2010) and the third-smallest second-weekend drops behind Top Gun: Maverick (-29%) and Wicked Part One (-27%). Noting that it ended its first weekend with $124 million domestic and $141 million overseas for a 47/53 split, it has likely earned around $480 million globally and should pass $500 million by the end of this sentence.