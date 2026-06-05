When we got word three years ago that Oppenheimer would be rated R, well, it was a $100 million drama about the Manhattan Project. The lack of a PG-13 rating seemed like a concession as part of Donna Langley and friends’ efforts to convince Christopher Nolan to defect from Warner Bros. to Universal. However, as tickets went on sale this morning, to the point where the AMC website put folks in a queue for (depending on when in the day) anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour*, we got word that A) The Odyssey will be about as long (172 minutes) as Oppenheimer and B) it too will have an R rating.