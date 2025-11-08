In the non-Predator: Badlands Friday box office news, there were many new releases that, together and separately, failed to make much money in theaters. The biggest newbie on Friday was, entirely by default, Amazon’s Sarah’s Oil. The Cyrus Nowrasteh-directed biopic stars Naya Desir-Johnson as Sarah Rector, a Black woman who — through her ancestors’ status as Creek Indians — inherited land that turned out to be oil-rich. The picture, co-starring Zachari Levi, Sonequa Martin-Green and Garret Dillahunt, earned $1.7 million on Friday for a likely $4.35 million weekend in 2,410 theaters.

I don’t know if Nia DaCosta’s Hedda, which dropped on Prime Video on October 29, would have performed better with a comparative theatrical release, but I’ll argue it likely wouldn’t have done much worse. Alas.

Sony Pictures Classics offered Nuremberg, a James Vanderbilt-directed psychological thriller that follows the psychiatrist (Rami Malek) tasked with determining whether Hermann Göring (Russell Crowe) is fit to stand trial at the Nuremberg trials. Sans much in the way of critical acclaim (68% and 6.6/10 on Rotten Tomatoes) or buzz, the flick, with I’m sure zero present-tense topical relevance whatsoever, earned $1.45 million on Friday for a likely $3.74 million weekend in 1,802 theaters.

And here’s where things get complicated…

Leave a comment