If this year’s Sony presentation tried to sell itself as this year’s kick-off presentation for CinemaCon (as is usually the case), aside from the Monday afternoon “Cinema Showcase” event, then Amazon MGM Studios somewhat positioned itself as the climax, even with Paramount and Disney left to go for the next day. And since the studio was riding high on Project Hail Mary, which currently sits about less than a week away from $300 million in North America and $600 million worldwide, you can pardon a bit of earned confidence and bravado. At the very least, there can be no doubt that Amazon MGM wishes to be counted and arguably should be counted, as among the “major” wide release theatrical distributors right alongside Disney, WB, Universal, Paramount, Sony and Lionsgate.

That doesn’t mean that there’s less reason to fret if Skydance turns two legacy studios into two half-and-half distributors. However, it further shows the extent to which Apple’s pullback from theatrical (even after F1: The Movie) was a shortsighted, potentially detrimental move. That doesn’t mean that I necessarily want to see theaters flooded with the likes of Ghosted, Luck, The Fountain of Youth or Outcome. And Amazon still deserves the most withering of “Paddington stares” for keeping the likes of The Wrecking Crew out of theaters, but you get the idea. Anyway, the opening portion was mostly (understandably) dedicated to self-validation over Chris Miller and Phil Lord’s Drew Goddard-penned Ryan Gosling sci-fi epic. In terms of new stuff, they put their best foot forward with The Thomas Crown Affair.

Michael B. Jordan discussed his fandom for both Norman Jewison’s Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway-starring 1968 original and John McTiernan’s terrific-on-its-own-merits Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo-led 1999 remake. Offhand, this March 2027 release shares more DNA with the latter, including its master thief committing (seemingly) non-violent art heists rather than armed bank robberies. However, the Jordan-directed, Drew Pearce-penned flick is positioning itself as an event unto itself. That includes a stacked cast featuring the likes of Adria Arjona, Lily Gladstone, Aubrey Plaza and – again to the despair of actual Russian actors – Kenneth Branagh as another Moscow-accented meanie. The sensational teaser implicitly offers the Oscar winner playing James Bond without playing James Bond. Even the upswing in action is less Mission: Impossible than The Saint. Yes, that’s a compliment.