In a slight change of pace, this year’s CinemaCon began, in terms of studio presentations, not with Sony on Monday night but with a “Cinema Showcase” on Monday afternoon. While the line-up was supposed to comprise Angel Studios, Studio Canal and K-Row Entertainment, the latter pulled out amid ongoing financial difficulties, with Sony Pictures Classics stepping in. Of note, Neon got its own hour-ish presentation on Tuesday morning, following the standard “State of the Industry” speeches courtesy of Cinema United’s Michael O’Leary and the MPA’s Charles Rivkin. A24 (like Lionsgate) sat out the event.

Nonetheless, I rather like the idea of a handful of smaller (but not irrelevant) distributors getting a kind of combo presentation. I’d joke about why the likes of Briarcliff, Black Bear, Vertical and Bleecker Street were MIA, but I wouldn’t be entirely asking in jest. Come what may, I can only hope that even a few of the films teased on Monday afternoon gross as much domestically as Dracula: A Love Tale ($13 million). Concurrently, those little engines that can might need to become the little engines that did if all of our fears of a Skydance-owned Warner Bros/Paramount scenario come to pass.

This post will be specifically about Angel Studios, with a second article detailing Studio Canal and Sony Pictures Classics arriving next.

Angel Studios went first, and the narrative was about a distributor that made its bones on faith-based or faith-targeted theatricals, wanting to be seen more as a regular studio whose films also have additional appeal to the faithful and those seeking all-quadrant (if not necessarily kid-targeted) theatrical entertainment. As I’ve written about since 2014, many of Sony and Lionsgate’s mid-2010s faith-based success stories (Heaven is For Real, The Shack, etc.) were only a degree removed from what used to be just a regular non-franchise movie. As the major studios triple down on IP and existing franchises, these films are among the only avenues for would-be movie stars (or proven thespians with name recognition) to headline or co-star in what used to be just a studio programmer.