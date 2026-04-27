Pardon the slow-roll through these studio-by-studio CinemaCon articles, and thank you for your patience (or casual indifference) as we now reach the final studio of this year’s Vegas-located theatrical trade show. Now I can try and slow-roll summer movie preview punditry just a week later than I had intended. Anyway, Disney went last. Even with Bob Iger stepping down as CEO (for the second time) and Josh D’Amaro stepping up, the leadership swap wasn’t a major part of the presentation, which made sense for the whole “peaceful transfer of power” narrative. Less convenient for Disney’s “Whistle while you work” narrative was news dropping days before the presentation that Disney would be laying off 1,000 employees. That included much of Marvel’s visual effects department(s), which made the end-of-show Avengers: Doomsday pageantry inescapably awkward. But first, let’s focus on what went right.

Disney Entertainment Chairman Alan Bergman did most of the “master of ceremonies” duties, starting by noting that Disney had been tops at the box office for nine of the last ten years (grumble-grumble Deadpool/Avatar grumble-grumble) as well as industry-leading (at least 60 days in most cases) theatrical exclusivity windows. However, that goes alongside far fewer movies from what once was an independent 20th Century Fox. Fair or not, the Faustian bargain is now longer-than-industry-standard windows for – compared to the 2010s – far fewer wide theatrical releases of less variety. Sorry, this was supposed to be “accentuating the positive,” so next Jon Favreau showed up to tease The Mandalorian and Grogu. Along with copious praise for his teams and Dave Filoni, who shot second unit, Favreau unveiled the first reel. And, um… it fucking rocked?