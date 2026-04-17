The second day of this year’s CinemaCon kicked off with the standard “State of the Industry” presentations, whereby Cinema United’s Michael O’Leary and the MPA’s Charles Rivkin offered up aspirational (but somewhat grounded) remarks related to what’s thus far been a promising box office year. As I’ve noted here and there, the start of 2026 feels a lot like the start of 2023. I’ve long argued that we’d be in the fourth year of a “2023 = new status quo” COVID-era theatrical recovery absent the dual labor strikes (pivot to streaming = pivot to video) that kneecapped late 2023 and early 2024. If 2026 can give the industry the back-half it thought it was heading for in 2023, well, to infinity and beyond, right?

The only reason I am anything but optimistic about the theatrical industry as a whole is that pesky “Will Skydance, which already owns Paramount, buy Warner Bros. and strip it for parts?” question. That O’Leary, Rivkin and friends argued relatively forcefully against the proposed merger only to have AMC CEO Adam Aron essentially endorse it toward the end of the week, qualified as a twist ending. Sure, you can argue that a combo WB/Paramount for which David Ellison promised 30 films per year, with each getting a 45-day theatrical window (albeit 90 days from theaters to SVOD), might be the best option on the table. However, even if you take him at his word, it ignores the core notion that Warner Bros. doesn’t truly have to be sold at all.

Anyway, I was amused that the morning began not with the industry speeches but with GKIDS president Dave Jesteadt stopping by to (among other things) introduce Mr. Takashi Yamazaki. The Academy Award-winning director of Godzilla: Minus One (the first director to win a Best Visual Effects Oscar since Stanley Kubrick for 2001… your move Damien Leone) offered up the usual (but seemingly genuine) platitudes about his movie(s) requiring a theatrical experience and a big screen, and that Godzilla: Minus Zero will be shot for IMAX.

The filmmaker spoke through an interpreter, an always welcome choice since I hate when folks for whom English is not their first language (like, for example, Jet Li in the Lethal Weapon 4 bonus material) are forced to struggle through essentially broken English rather than being allowed to be articulate in their native tongue. Nonetheless, this November’s Godzilla: Minus Zero is among the year’s most likely contenders for breakout-sequel status. The trailer went up online later that day, which means I cell-phone recorded it per my son’s demands for nothing!

That’s a joke, I promise. My current phone lens is smudgy as hell, and I should have upgraded months ago. Nonetheless, the tease itself seems to flirt with elements of 1984’s The Return of Godzilla (which was essentially the “darker, grittier, more grounded reboot” that kicked off the Heisei era), namely that the only threat to Japan bigger than Godzilla might be a panicky American government wishing to nuke Japan (yet again) before the giant fucking radioactive dinosaur reaches our shores.

Yes, Aaron and Terence, I did the assigned reading. However, as the final shot implies, it seems Godzilla might just make good on what Jason Vorhees merely promised. I’d like to think the CinemaCon folks scheduled the Godzilla Minus Zero “stuff” before the State of the Industry talks to make sure more folks showed up for the industry-specific speeches. After all, as Mary Poppins once sang, “I’m hot, sticky sweet, from my head to my”... wait, sorry, my mistake. Moving right along. Nonetheless, the main studio-specific presentation on Tuesday morning came courtesy of NEON.