One of the many grim ironies of Skydance very likely buying Warner Bros. less than a year after buying Paramount is that the latter studio hasn’t exactly been burning up the box office over the last decade. When general moviegoers pivoted to at-home exhibition for casual entertainment, the first signs of trouble came with the early-2016 failures of Whiskey Tango Foxtrot and 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi. As audiences began to aggressively prioritize event movies and what they considered to be A-level franchises or IP-specific offerings, the sloppy seconds represented by Paramount’s past-their-prime IP became an existential problem. Of course, when Disney is offering up The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Guardians of the Galaxy, which are better and/or more popular than Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit and Star Trek, well, that’s an issue.

It would be one thing if the notion of a Will Smith comedy or a (non-franchise) Tom Cruise actioner could still pull in the crowds. But Paramount found itself in a position where its stable of movie stars wasn’t nearly as valuable in and of themselves, just as their late-2000s franchise breakouts had already peaked in popularity. In yet more cruel irony, Paramount had watched DreamWorks Animation float away to 20th Century Fox while losing Marvel Studios to Disney as Kevin Feige and friends used the rough template of Paramount tentpoles like Transformers, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Clear and Present Danger and G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra to mold what would become the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even as far back as 2020, I was writing about how Sonic the Hedgehog was the studio’s first IP-specific franchise-starting success in a generation.

Cut to 2026, and Sonic remains its only homegrown (non-horror) franchise still kicking comparative ass. Without (falsely) arguing that every film advertised was about chasing Paramount’s 2000s-era glories, we’re still seeing the same playbook: Paramount makes promises about new installments for Star Trek, G.I. Joe, Transformers and TMNT, sans any guarantee that those new films will be made and/or successful. Yes, Skydance buying WB is different than if Paramount, the studio, were to buy and merge with WB. Yet the likely transaction is little different than the last 25-30 years of smaller, newer or less-viable entities like AOL, Discovery, and now Skydance buying – usually through ungodly amounts of debt hoisted upon the successful-on-its-own studio – Warner Bros. to use it as a Wall Street bargaining chip while potentially stripping it for parts and “valuable IP.” So what did Paramount tease at CinemaCon?