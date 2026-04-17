In a slight change of pace, this year’s CinemaCon began, in terms of studio presentations, not with Sony on Monday night but with a “Cinema Showcase” on Monday afternoon. While the line-up was supposed to comprise Angel Studios, Studiocanal and K-Row Entertainment, the latter pulled out amid ongoing financial difficulties, with Sony Pictures Classics stepping in. Of note, Neon got its own hour-ish presentation on Tuesday morning, following the standard “State of the Industry” speeches courtesy of Cinema United’s Michael O’Leary and the MPA’s Charles Rivkin. A24 (like Lionsgate) sat out the event.

I like the idea of a handful of smaller (but not irrelevant) distributors getting a kind of combo presentation. I’d joke about why the likes of Briarcliff, Black Bear, Vertical and Bleecker Street were MIA, but I wouldn’t be entirely asking in jest. Come what may, I can only hope that even a few of the films teased on Monday afternoon gross as much domestically as Dracula: A Love Tale ($13 million). Concurrently, those little engines that can might need to become the little engines that did if all of our fears of a Skydance-owned Warner Bros/Paramount scenario come to pass.

While Angel Studios got its own standalone post, this will detail Studiocanal and Sony Pictures Classics’ respective presentations.

First up: Sony Pictures Classics!

The indie offshoot of Sony Pictures kicked off its standalone CinemaCon presentation (albeit one that combined three 30-minute presentations from, respectively, SPC, Angel Studios and Studiocanal) with a sizzle reel showing off the likes of Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, Pain and Glory, The Wife and the more recent likes of Nuremberg and Blue Moon.

Sony Classics Pictures may not have very many outright (domestic) theatrical success stories, especially in the 2010s and 2020s. Nuremberg is the studio’s first film to pass even $14 million since Call Me By Your Name ($17 million) in 2017 and Still Alice ($18 million) in 2015. Still, they do have a murderer’s row of much-loved, critically acclaimed and, in some cases, beloved crowdpleasers.