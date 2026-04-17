Shall I assume that every major studio presentation will begin with a sizzle reel highlighting the studio’s best work without noting that many of those films would be borderline impossible to make and release at a mainstream theatrical level? No matter, Sony’s official show kicked off with Nate Bargatze, confessing to having overdressed in a tuxedo and delivering a brief, amusing G-rated stand-up routine. The core narrative was the shared kinship between the attending theater owners and a traveling stand-up comic, both of whom make their bones selling tickets.

Mandy Moore came out to introduce a clip from their May 29 release, The Breadwinner. Hilarity then ceased to ensue, as the “dad can’t do a damn thing for his kids” plot was barely topical 43 years ago, when Michael Keaton’s Mr. Mom grossed $56 million on a $5 million budget in the summer of 1983. That said, at least Sony is offering up a straight-up live-action comedy in the heart of the summer season. Tom Rothman then took to the stage to pontificate about the importance of each studio offering a high-volume, genre-varied slate.

Rothman argued for longer theatrical windows, shorter pre-show reels and cheaper tickets. He’s obviously right, but that must occur in conjunction with more wide-release theatricals. That includes Sony, which barely put up a fight last year between One of Them Days in January and Anaconda in December. That’s especially true if you don’t count Crunchyroll.

A hundred huzzahs for Sony being ahead of the curve, both in terms of anime’s mainstream “what today’s kids like” appeal and protection against a less reliable overseas theatrical ecosystem. However, that doesn’t excuse pretending that Karate Kid: Legends (which I enjoyed) was going to be a summer tentpole. And in terms of improving theatrical experiences, those in glass houses…