Famous last words, but this might be the shortest studio-by-studio write-up from last week’s CinemaCon presentation (narrator: it was not). That’s not because Universal didn’t put on a show or didn’t have much to offer. However, I can essentially sum up the Wednesday afternoon showcase as “Chris Nolan talks about Oppenheimer, Chris Melondadri discusses Minions and Monsters, and then Steven Spielberg accepts an award and participates in a Q&A with Colman Domingo to discuss Disclosure Day. All three movies got clips and/or extended trailers, and other films were teased. But as Disney picked a grimly ironic moment to lay off over 1,000 of its employees (not that there’s ever a good time for a mass corporate layoff) amid the (willingly or otherwise) potentially intertwined melodramatic fates of Paramount and Warner Bros., Universal once again stood out as the steadiest ship in the ocean.

There was one bit of “new” news to kick things off, namely Snoop Dogging strolling on stage to announce a big-screen biopic directed by Craig Brewer and starring Mason Thames Jonathan Daviss. It’ll start filming this summer with a presumed 2027 release. Alas, between Notorious, Straight Outta Compton, Surviving Compton (a Lifetime TV movie focused on Michel’le), the Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez on Me and now Snoop, Mr. Suge Knight is dangerously close to collecting all of the Infinity Stones. That’s about as dangerous as Victor von Doom potentially finishing his long-delayed PhD before Christmas. Beyond that, there was nothing related to anything between Disclosure Day in June and Werewulf in December. After Snoop did his thing and Langley sportingly threatened to sue Tom Rothman for using the Olympic rings logo during Sony’s earlier presentation, Christopher Nolan went first in terms of pitching Universal’s big 2026 flicks.