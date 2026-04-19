Without so much as a word about what could be another round of WB getting bought by another proverbial abusive foster home, the Tuesday afternoon showcase was an earned victory lap for Mike De Luca, Pam Abdy, and friends. Jeff Goldstein showed up in a gold tux and top hat, which almost counts as subtle for his patented CinemaCon costumes. But after WB’s stupifyingly good April-to-September 2025 run, the longtime studio distribution leader could have shown up wearing a Netflix T-shirt and still garnered thunderous applause. The avalanche of stuff that followed was a whirlwind of fist bumps, promises and optimism that, in a sane world, would have been exactly as predicted and frankly deserved.

Yes, the various question-and-answer sessions again went on and on and on and/or on. Poor Milly Alcock, knowing full well that the YouTube Troll Industrial Complex was going to try their best to make her the new Rachel Zegler and/or Brie Larson for even the most innocuous of responses, looked (not unreasonably) terrified when responding with anything more profound than a smile and nod. But knowing that going in — last year’s Superman q&a only ended about four hours ago — the 2.5-hour presentation (free tip studios — do not plan social events right after the scheduled end time for Warner Bros.) was easily the presentation of the week, in terms of star power, showmanship and a slew of sizzle reels that was part “What, me worry?” and part, well…

It helped that De Luca began by noting that attendance was down 37% from 2019, mostly (as he implied and I have long agreed) because the number of wide theatrical releases was down 23%. It helped that Abdy noted that no studio bats 1.000, although I’m not sure she meant to bring up WB’s commercially god-awful 1997 (Contact = innocent). Such “Why are these hot takes?!” sentiments earned much huzzahs, at least from me. That’s not to say everything they showed rocked and/or rolled. Yes, some of the slated titles made me roll my eyes (a Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper-led Ocean’s prequel about Danny Ocean’s parents), loudly sigh (Gremlins 3) or mutter “Oh, shit” to myself.

However, the sheer volume and variety of what was announced and previewed, along with an “I never yielded! And as you can see, I am not dead!” sensibility, went far. Ironically, that third negative “reaction” came from the first real footage from WB’s Digger. I’m beginning what otherwise is a pretty laudatory article about WB’s CinemaCon presentation by dumping on the footage from this year’s arguable prize stallion. That said, Alejandro Iñárritu and Tom Cruise’s upcoming biggie looks like a potentially short-sighted, wrongheaded commercial disaster. Let us hope, in terms of me “calling it” from CinemaCon, this is “Scott’s the only one who didn’t like Top Gun: Maverick” and not “Scott’s the only one who didn’t like The Flash.”