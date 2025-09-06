The Conjuring franchise thrived in times of pestilence and plague, self-inflicted labor stoppages and self-immolating streaming revolutions. It thrived in times of feast (The Conjuring in 2013) and famine (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It in 2021), through good times (The Conjuring 2 in 2016) and bad (The Nun II in 2023). It earned (counting The Curse of La Llorona’s $123 million global gross in 2019) $2.4 billion on a combined $218 million production budget. It became the first $2 billion-plus R-rated franchise and (give or take Jurassic) Hollywood’s biggest-grossing scary movie series. Now New Line invites us to join the Warrens — our guides, our protectors and our friends — for one last adventure.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, allegedly the final chapter in the Conjuring Universe series (partially because James Wan’s Atomic Monster is now part of Universal alongside Jason Blum’s Blumhouse), began its theatrical run with, as Rita Coolidge would sing, an all-time high. Michael Chaves’ fourth installment in the “mothership” earned $34.5 million on Friday, including $8.5 million in Thursday previews. That soars above The Nun’s $5.6 million Thursday, $22 million Friday and (presumably) $54 million weekend debut in September 2018. Heck, its Friday gross is above the opening weekend of The Nun II ($32 million) in September 2023 and frighteningly close to the $35-$41 million debuts (sans inflation) of Conjuring, Conjuring 2, Annabelle and Annabelle Creation.

