Box Office: 'Demon Slayer' Tops 'Downton Abbey' and 'Long Walk' With $33M Friday
Sony's demographically specific event blockbuster didn't stop Focus Features' 'Grand Finale' or Lionsgate's (excellent) Stephen King drama from posting repsectable grosses.
In what’s looking like an “everybody wins” weekend at the domestic box office, we’ve got three new releases all posting good-to-great grosses, with the biggest newbie so aggressively overperforming that the entire theatrical industry can momentarily breathe a sigh of relief. Sony and Crunchyroll’s Demon Slayer Infinity Castle pulled a classic breakout sequel kind of opening day, notching a $33 million Friday, including $11.4 million in previews and $8.6 million from IMAX. Weekend projections are, understandably, all over the map. This is the first of three theatrical follow-ups to the immensely popular anime series meant to serve as a series finale. There could be uncommonly few “walk-ups,” or general audience interest for this very specifically “for fans only” offering. There exists a grim possibility that Haruo Sotozaki’s 155-minute, R-rated action fantasy could only earn “most of the money” this weekend as opposed to “all the money.”