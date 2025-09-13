In what’s looking like an “everybody wins” weekend at the domestic box office, we’ve got three new releases all posting good-to-great grosses, with the biggest newbie so aggressively overperforming that the entire theatrical industry can momentarily breathe a sigh of relief. Sony and Crunchyroll’s Demon Slayer Infinity Castle pulled a classic breakout sequel kind of opening day, notching a $33 million Friday, including $11.4 million in previews and $8.6 million from IMAX. Weekend projections are, understandably, all over the map. This is the first of three theatrical follow-ups to the immensely popular anime series meant to serve as a series finale. There could be uncommonly few “walk-ups,” or general audience interest for this very specifically “for fans only” offering. There exists a grim possibility that Haruo Sotozaki’s 155-minute, R-rated action fantasy could only earn “most of the money” this weekend as opposed to “all the money.”