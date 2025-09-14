A long time coming?

In retrospect, the most surprising thing about Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s colossal $70 million opening weekend is that it took this long to happen. And by “it,” I mean the comparatively wholehearted embrace of anime as a theatrical sub-genre to which kids and young adults would flock. It has been nearly 26 years since Pokémon: The First Movie opened with a $31 million Fri-Sun/$50 million Wed-Sun debut on its way to an $85 million domestic/$163 million worldwide cume. I still remember looking up the Wednesday grosses on ShowbizData on that mid-November afternoon and realizing that… (cut to Tommy Lee Jones at the end of No Country for Old Men).

To be fair, the other Pokémon toons wouldn’t procure equal box office bounties. Meanwhile, poorly received live-action adaptations like Dragon Ball Evolution and The Ghost in the Shell didn’t exactly encourage further attempts at live-action adaptations. Even Alita: Battle Angel, arguably the first “good” live-action anime adaptation, barely crossed $405 million on a $170 million budget and arrived just before a global pandemic and amid a corporate changeover. Nonetheless, this feels like a cultural moment that should have arrived 10-15 years ago. The kids who begged their parents to drive them to Mewtwo Strikes Back have long become old enough to be the reluctant chauffeurs or nostalgic fans.

Lord knows how Hollywood tried and tried to make a halfway decent video game movie, even as few earned fortune or glory. Anyway, kudos to Sony for being somewhat ahead of the current curve in this respect. It now has a semi-regular supply of anime features (some obviously more popular than others) as a key part of its animation output, right alongside Sony Animation. And Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, which has to be viewed as (in modern times) the Spider-Man of anime properties, just nabbed the studio’s second-biggest opening, between Da Vinci Code ($77 million) and 2012 ($65 million) for a film not featuring Spider-Man, Venom or James Bond.