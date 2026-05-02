The Devil Wears Prada 2 earned $32.5 million on Friday, including $10 million in Thursday previews. Arriving 20 years after its “unsurprising surprise hit” predecessor, it earned as much on Friday as The Devil Wears Prada earned on the $27.5 million Fri-Sun portion of its $40 million Fri-Tues Independence Day holiday opening. Yes, inflation means that the original film’s five-day opening would be around $66 million, but that makes it that much more impressive that the sequel will earn over/under $81 million in its opening weekend. This kind of audience retention after two decades isn’t anything to sneeze at. It just topped 2011’s The Hangover Part II (a $31.6 million Thursday) and 2015’s Pitch Perfect 2 (a $28 million Friday) for the biggest opening day/single-day/Friday gross ever for a straight-up no-action/non-fantastical live-action comedy.