In weekend box office news not related to Project Hail Mary ($80.5 million in North America and $141.9 million worldwide), the second-biggest movie globally was actually a Bollywood actioner. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is an honest-to-goodness breakout sequel, having notched $82 million worldwide to set new records for an Indian flick both globally and (for what it’s worth) in North America. Aditya Dhar’s follow-up to last December’s Dhurandhar earned $10 million in the Fri-Sun portion of its $14 million Thurs-Sun domestic launch. That already puts it days away (barring complete and total collapse) from becoming the top-earning (sans inflation, for now) Indian flick in North America. So this is very much a breakout sequel situation, not just here but around the world (thus far).

Dhurandhar opened in last year’s post-Thanksgiving frame with an unremarkable $1.98 million in 391 theaters before launching to $3.5 million (+77%) in 377 theaters and eventually legging out to $19.7 million as of mid-January 2026. Baahubali: The Beginning earned $6 million domestically in 2015. However, its early 2017 follow-up opened to $10 million, bringing its cume to $20.2 million, making it (currently) the top-grossing Indian flick at the North American box office. I’m not saying that the Ranveer Singh-led actioner will earn 3.33x its predecessor’s stateside gross, but it’s off to a hell of a start. Its $3.9 million March 19 gross marked the second time, after Pathaan on January 25, 2023, that an Indian film topped the domestic daily charts.

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