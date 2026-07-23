I don’t blame A24 and Warner Bros. (among others) for engaging in mortal kombat (metaphorically speaking) over who gets the next film(s) from Backrooms breakout Kane Parsons. I’ll argue that WB has an advantage in offering unmatched prestige in the television arena. “You’ll get your own HBO show!” is a far sexier pitch than “You’ll be the most watched show on Peacock!” or “You’ll be bigger on Paramount+ than anything not involving Taylor Sheridan or cartoon crime-fighting puppies!” This occurs amid word that Paul Feig will direct Detention (not related to Joseph Kahn’s sci-fi fantasy or the Taiwanese video game) for Platinum Dunes and Blumhouse Atomic Monster. Oh, and Universal dropped this previously in-theaters-only trailer for Other Mommy, which boasts “from Blumhouse, executive producer of Obsession and James Wan, producer of Backrooms.”

Considering how much grief I’ve given Blumhouse over the last year about its declining rizz, it’s worth noting that Focus Features’ Obsession and A24’s Backrooms saved the first half of summer 2026 with a combined total of $825 million worldwide. Focus paid $15 million for Curry Barker’s TIFF breakout, with Blumhouse eventually joining as an executive producer. Parsons’s hardcore reimagining of Donald in Mathmagic Land saw Wan, Oz Perkins and Shawn Levy reportedly acting as more hands-on producers. Either way, knowing when to attach yourself to a promising acquisition matters. See also Tyler Perry using his branding to help turn Precious into a small-scale hit in late 2009. Moreover, Obsession and Backrooms are both topical, edgy, youth-skewing and somewhat “dangerous” films that represent exactly what Blumhouse Atomic Monster should be making and/or releasing.

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