Dino Scores and Dino Sores

Ryan Scott returns to help Scott Mendelson, Lisa Laman and Jeremy Fuster litigate and dissect what went wrong for WB’s acclaimed The End of Oak Street and what went relatively right for Paramount’s Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie. The question of the day is which fictional dinosaur you would most like to hang out with.

The general crux of the discourse is the extent to which the Jurassic World series has essentially cornered the market on big-budget, dinosaur-focused would-be tentpoles. Also on our minds is whether or not WB’s miserable 2026 box office year occurring while it is a hostage in a corporate consolidation checkers game is causation, correlation or mere coincidence. Oh, and some end-of-show thoughts about D23, including Jeremy’s thoughts on being there in person this time versus in 2017.

And once again, we have thrown our Box Office Podcast hats into the ring for contention to be among the onstage panels chosen for next year’s SXSW Film Festival. SXSW chooses which panels actually make it to the festival based on which ones get the most online support.

So, please do click on this link to go to our SXSW PanelPicker page and give us a heart. Hopefully we’ll be able to bring some of that “Rango magic” and/or “Beatrice at Dinner whimsy” to Austin, TX, at SXSW 2027 next March! If selected, I, Scott Mendelson, promise to go full Silver Shamrock!

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