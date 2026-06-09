Disclosure Day

- 2026/145 minutes/rated PG-13

- Directed by Steven Spielberg

- Written by David Koepp

- Produced by Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg

- Starring Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, Wyatt Russell, Elizabeth Marvel

- Cinematography by Janusz Kamiński

- Edited by Sarah Broshar

- Music by John Williams

- An Amblin Entertainment production

- Opening June 12 via Universal Pictures

No, Disclosure Day is not Steven Spielberg’s best movie in 20 years, if only because The Fabelmans (which opened in November of 2022) is among his very best movies, period. I mean, if I wanted to be a troll, I could argue that it’s among his worst films in nearly 20 years, with the caveat that his post-The Terminal releases have all been varying degrees of very good and/or (even the ones I don’t outright worship, like The Terminal, Indy 4, Tintin and The BFG) are “would be near the top of almost anyone else’s filmography” good-enoughs. Disclosure Day is probably closer to the good-enough category, and it also qualifies as a mental health day for the “GOAT.” After spending the last twenty years mostly (but not exclusively) occupied by somewhat prestigious (and mostly excellent) dramas, this is Spielberg kicking back and indulging his own skills via an almost unapologetically silly adventure.