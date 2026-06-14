The grosses:

It wasn’t quite Steven Spielberg telling Curry Parker and Kane Parsons to get off his lawn. However, the 79-year-old filmmaker spent the weekend metaphorically karaoke-ing Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing.” Universal and Amblin’s Disclosure Day debuted with $44 million in North America and $93 million worldwide. That’s a solid-enough start for a $115 million sci-fi original that was mostly sold on the mere notion of Spielberg making another movie about aliens. And it’s the third-biggest Fri-Sun domestic launch, sans inflation, for a live-action non-horror original since late 2014, behind only 2014’s Interstellar ($49 million), 2015’s San Andreas ($54 million) and 2025’s F1 ($57 million). Even counting horror, still standing along the likes of Jordan Peele and Ryan Coogler isn’t a bad place to be.

Lionsgate released The Furious in 1,251 theaters following nearly a year’s worth of festival buzz. The Kenji Tanigaki-directed Hong Kong actioner surpasses the hype. I was expecting all-timer action sequences, but not narrative swerves or a certain operatic showmanship, which together made up an uncommonly satisfying complete package. The beat-em-up earned $2.75 million over the weekend. That’s not a barn-burner, but (while noting rave reviews and an A from CinemaScore) it’s high compared to relevant comps. Kill earned $1.7 million in total via Lionsgate in summer 2023, and the Raid movies (both courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics) earned $4.1 million in 2012 and $2.6 million in 2014, respectively. Aside from the last decade’s worth of Indian epics, this is a solid debut for an overseas actioner.

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Of note, Lionsgate’s Sisu opened with $3.33 million on its way to $7.6 million in April 2023, though its trailer played before every showing of John Wick: Chapter 4 a month before release. The Sony-distributed (and superior) Sisu 2: Road to Revenge opened with $2.4 million last year on the way to $4.5 million. Those seem like “yay” and “nay” comps in terms of post-debut legs. So, offhand, somewhere between $5 million and $6 million, noting that the inflation-adjusted totals for The Raid and The Raid 2 would be $6.2 million and $3.9 million, respectively. This isn’t a blow-out opening weekend gross, but it’s high enough to imply that Lionsgate should (if and when) pick up domestic distribution for (a still theoretical) The Roundup 5.

The only other wide release of note this weekend was Bleecker Street’s Stop That Train, which grossed $2 million in 1,161 theaters. The Adam Shankman-directed farce, like Scary Movie 6, is playing in the Zucker-Abrams-Zucker spoofy, ten-gags-a-minute sandbox, and features an ensemble cast mostly comprised of drag queens. The disaster comedy, about two flight attendants (Ginger Minj and Jujubee) trying to stop a storm-related train disaster, should earn around $2.3 million for its domestic debut weekend. Luke Y. Thompson wrote about it last week, combining and comparing it alongside his Scary Movie 6 review (allegedly more laughs but less of a coherent plot than the major studio slasher sequel spoof), and it’s high on my “catch-up when time allows” list.