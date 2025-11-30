Disney’s Zootopia 2 nabbed a $97 million Fri-Sun/$156 million Wed-Sun debut, the second-biggest Thanksgiving haul between Frozen II’s $125 million second-weekend five-day gross in 2019 and Moana 2’s $225 million Wed-Sun debut in 2024. If Zootopia 2 legs out like Moana 2 ($460 million from a $225 million Wed-Sun debut in 2024), Wish ($64 million/$32 million in 2023 or Strange World ($38 million/$19 million in 2022), it’ll end its domestic run with around $320 million in North America. That would be below the unadjusted $341 million finish for Zootopia (from a $75 million opening weekend in March 2016).

A Thanksgiving weekend-to-final multiplier on par with Ralph Breaks the Internet ($201 million from an $86 million debut in 2018) and Encanto ($96 million/$40 million in 2021) gets it over/under $370 million. A run like Coco ($210 million/$73 million in 2017), Tangled ($201 million/$69 million in 2010) and Moana ($249 million/$83 million in 2016) gets it over/under $455-$465 million domestically. However, while Zootopia 2’s $156 million domestic debut is impressive enough, even if it frontloads over the next month or two, the real “news” is its sky-high $272 million Wed-Sun opening weekend in China.

That’s bigger than Zootopia’s $235 million lifetime gross in the Middle Kingdom. So, yes, at least in China, Zootopia 2 did that Pitch Perfect 2/Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me breakout sequel thing. It just bested the lifetime “domestic” total of its predecessor in its opening weekend. Heck, kinda-sorta count The Dark Knight, which opened with a then-record $157 million Fri-Sun weekend and passed Batman Begins’ $205 million cume by day five. It nabbed the sixth-largest opening in China and has already amassed the eighth-largest lifetime cume for any Hollywood movie in the Middle Kingdom.

