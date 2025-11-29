Zootopia 2 is continuing to kick proverbial ass in North America and beyond, with another $38.5 million on Friday, +58% from Thursday and essentially tied with its $39.5 million Wednesday (which included $10.2 million in preview grosses). That gives Disney’s toon, including a $104.4 million Saturday in China (more on that momentarily), a current global total of $337 million.

At a glance, barring a fluke in either direction, Disney’s animated sequel is looking at an over/under $100 million Fri-Sun gross amid an over/under $160 million Wed-Sun holiday debut. That would be the second-biggest Thanksgiving weekend gross, opening weekend or otherwise, between Frozen II ($125 million in weekend two after a $130 million Fri-Sun launch in 2019) and Moana 2 ($225 million last Thanksgiving). And yes, there’s a chance that Zootopia 2 will end its first 12 days (after next weekend) with a total still below or barely above Moana 2’s first five days.