Imax or Bust < Every Auditorium Rocks

If you’re wondering why we’re getting several big-deal trailer drops this week, it’s because Amazon MGM’s Project Hail Mary is (presuming relative success) the last comparative all-quadrant tentpole flick (all respect to Michael) with a certain “must see this in a premium larger format auditorium if possible” hook until The Mandalorian and Grogu on May 22. As of now, Disney and Warner Bros. are still planning a “#DunesDay,” with both Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday slated for December 18, 2026. Legendary and WB’s adaptation of Dune: Messiah will get IMAX screens, while the Dolby, AMC Prime and related PLF auditoriums will likely split the difference between the two tentpoles.

Jurassic World: Rebirth and Barbie should have put to rest the notion that a tentpole absolutely needs IMAX screens, and even Sony’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day won’t open with IMAX since it’ll drop soon after Chris Nolan’s The Odyssey. However, word has it that the Peter Parker Passion Play (whose trailer is also allegedly dropping this week) will get a 60-day window, which A) puts it on par with Disney and B) will allow for IMAX play later in its run if desired.

I still hate the idea of studios and theaters pushing a “IMAX or bust” mentality, especially as films like Sinners don’t drop dead as soon as they lose their various PLF engagements. If we want audiences to go back to the movies more often and on a more casual basis, then (using personal anecdotes) the emphasis cannot just be on how spectacular Project Hail Mary looked at the Regal LA Live IMAX on Friday night. The narrative must also emphasize that audiences can waltz into an opening-weekend matinee of Slanted at the AMC Thousand Oaks and see the low-budget YA sci-fi dramedy in a giant auditorium with a ceiling-to-floor screen.

Ditto not closing theaters in underperforming parts of the country, or at least mapping it out so that no moviegoer has to drive more than 20 minutes to find a halfway decent multiplex. But as for the IMAX-or-death factor, well, if it encourages studios to offer longer theatrical windows for eventual IMAX or Dolby engagements, that’s a net positive. Anyway, how about that Dune Part Three trailer? Oh, right!

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Dune Part Three trailer is appropriately epic and sprawling while (not incorrectly) assuming you’ve seen Dune Part Two .

It’s more of the same, in a good way. It still looks appropriately vast and expansive, while assuming that audiences watching this trailer have seen the first two movies. There’s little past-tense exposition on why we should have misgivings about Paul’s planet-to-planet conflicts, although this could be a “context for the win” circumstance.

Ditto, dropping the seemingly dead Duncan Idaho back into the action after his sacrifice play in Dune Part One. I’d expect an explanation in a later trailer. However, the promotional teams could (not unreasonably) presume that audiences will be happy to see Jason Momoa back in swashbuckling mode and trust that the in-movie explanation will suffice.

I have not read the books, so I will be curious to see how this plays as a potential example of an ideal “rise and fall” story that gets somewhat undercut by a “gratuitous” third chapter. Think, offhand, Francis Ford Coppola’s Godfather saga, Chris Nolan’s Dark Knight franchise and Disney’s Star Wars sequel trilogy. All the respective series offered pretty complete “the hero or protagonist rises” and “the hero/protagonist falls” duologies, with the third chapter having to justify its artistic existence. We’ll see if (a still theoretical) Mamma Mia 3 can avoid this.

Anyway, the only other matters of discourse are the extent to which Dune Part Three’s release and reception (especially in the awards race) will be skewed by “outside factors.” The hope is that this third and potentially final Dune flick will pull a proverbial Return of the King in terms of the Academy waiting until the third chapter before showering its participants (including, in this case, Denis Villeneuve) with Oscars.

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No Country for Old(er) Movie Studios?

Whether that happens might also depend, presuming good reviews and solid reception, on the extent to which Dune 3 holds its own and/or becomes the actual buzzy movie of its moment (think Iron Man and Gladiator compared to Indiana Jones 4 and Mission: Impossible II). Also likely to play a role is the state of Warner Bros. by December 2026. Could Dune 3 be seen as a defiant and still-triumphant Warner Bros., once again acting as a proverbial “Russia in winter” for those who would seek to conquer it? Or will it, even with the best-case scenario reception and revenue, be seen as the last gasp of a murdered future?

Yes, I am a little cranky about David Zaslav reportedly getting over $800 million for stripping and flipping WB to Skydance. But I am far more enraged about the economy and cheerleading media ecosystem that encouraged, if not outright demanded, this absurd result. When corporations are people but corporations must behave like psychopaths, and the media discusses every entertainment outlet entirely in terms of which company will or should buy them, well, an $11 billion company just bought a $69 billion company with debt to be burdened by the larger, purchased entity.

It sure made WB’s Oscar night triumph far less “celebratory.” Fairly or not, if the sale goes through and Skydance goes from owning zero legacy studios to two in just over/under a year, the M&A madness will discolor everything going forward. That’s especially true if, by Christmas, Warner Bros. is now part of Skydance amid mass layoffs and a film production pipeline that prioritizes G.I. Joe reboots and Star Trek revivals over the next Weapons, Sinners, and/or Wuthering Heights.

One thing that should not play a role is the ridiculous “controversy” over Timothée Chalamet’s genuine, not implausible fears that theatrical cinema will eventually become akin to ballet or opera in terms of having minimal mainstream cultural impact and/or patronage beyond the comparatively wealthy. The outcry and manufactured debate were, as we’ve seen so many times in the SEO-driven and engagement-centric media ecosystem, akin to a mass delusion.

Message Scott Mendelson

Warner Bros. and Legendary

Silence is Golden?

See also Maggie Gyllenhaal’s 44-minute, thoughtful, cheerful and compelling New York Times audio interview with Lulu Garcia-Navarro that got jump-covered into “controversies” over mean old Warner Bros. censoring her movie and/or alleged debate over The Bride’s reported deluge of graphic violence and rape-centric imagery. Gyllenhaal had nothing but nice things to say about her collaborative experience with Pam Abdy, and the film wasn’t remotely extreme or gratuitous in terms of being an R-rated genre flick intended for discerning adult moviegoers.

It’s also yet more evidence as to why I’m half-inclined to think that celebrities should just never talk to the media for any reason, even when promoting a movie. Who really benefits from this nonsense? The Bride still bombed, as was almost inevitable, and even a press interaction that is entirely above board and conducted for honest conversation, rather than gee-whiz viral moments, can still be excerpted and jump-covered in a way that omits context to manufacture controversy.

I’m not sure what’s worse: That Chalamet might’ve lost what seemed to be a surefire Best Actor Oscar over a seemingly willful misunderstanding of his remarks at a CNN Town Hall? Or that too many folks will always wonder if Michael B. Jordan “only” won a deserved Best Actor prize this past Sunday due to the patently absurd and SEO-driven online outcry. That’s a more complicated conversation. Offhand, I’d have been happy to see either of the two most promising “newer” movie stars of their era win a Best Actor Oscar in their prime for a much-liked Hollywood hit like Sinners or Marty Supreme as opposed to waiting for a late-in-life career acknowledgement award.

Warner Bros and Legendary

Anyway…

At the very least, Chalamet losing this time will keep him hungry, Leonardo DiCaprio-style, until he eventually wins. Anyway, Dune Part Three opens December 18, and at this point it has more reason to stick to that key pre-Christmas release date than does Avengers: Doomsday, since the former will need only stand its ground and go the distance no matter which film earns more here and (especially) abroad. Oh, and I am bemused at the grimdark/downbeat character posters, especially the Anya-Taylor Joy poster that would absolutely be at home for an A24 horror film.