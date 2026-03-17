The Outside Scoop

The Outside Scoop

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zain Wafa's avatar
Zain Wafa
41m

For next year's Oscars, I'm interested to see if Dune 3 and Digger will be Warner Bros.' leading contenders alongside Universal's The Odyssey. The Timothee Chalamet vs. Tom Cruise Best Actor race next year will be exciting, with both of them having been nominated for acting three times before but never winning, though this could be the ultimate "sorry Timothee, but it's his time" narrative that even Chalamet can't argue with. But I agree that he'll get an Oscar eventually like Leonardo DiCaprio. I understand what Chalamet means with ballet and opera being comparatively more niche than theatrical cinema, which I agree with, but I don't think ballet is only performed and attended by the wealthy. I certainly hope everyone who tracks Oscar races knows that "Chalamet doesn't want cinema to become as niche as ballet and opera" clip from the CNN interview only went viral on social media separate from the rest of the interview 1 hour and 26 minutes before Oscar voting closed, so it didn't have a significant effect on the voting and Michael B. Jordan beating him. So it's hilarious to think that even if that clip didn't go viral and his comments were only known to those who watched the whole interview, he still would've lost just the same. That has to be the most Marty Supreme thing ever. But Chalamet was the presumed frontrunner since Marty Supreme was released, though Jordan progressed to become the second most-likely to win, so it was a pleasant surprise to me that Jordan won, since I thought after watching Marty Supreme that Chalamet would probably win, despite me personally preferring Jordan to win. So I'm sure Jordan will be allowed to do whatever he wants after the Thomas Crown Affair remake, the Miami Vice movie, and Creed 4, and Chalamet will continue working with prestigious auteur directors, beyond just Denis Villeneuve (Dune 3), James Mangold (High Side), and Paul King (Wonka 2).

Reply
Share
Travis Earl's avatar
Travis Earl
4h

I don’t know why they’re stopping here. They already adapted God Emperor of Dune. It was the first 40 minutes of Return of the Jedi and it’s one of the greatest movies of all time.

Reply
Share
3 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Scott Mendelson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture