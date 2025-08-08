Ep. 79 - Marvel: Ragnarök

Apologies for the delay in publication. Long story short, I was felled yesterday by wifi issues, “dad duty” responsibilities and then a late-in-the-afternoon neighborhood-wide power outage.

This episode is longer and more digression-filled than usual because semi-regular guest Aaron Neuwirth kept talking and talking and talking. Sadly, he has been banned from The Box Office Podcast until at least September 21. Although if there’s a movie (re)opening on the weekend of August 15 that warrants a cameo…

The core discussion centers on what a massive dip for Fantastic Four reveals about the chickens coming home to roost in the MCU. We also find ample time to discuss The Bad Guys 2’s perfectly okay opening, mixed signals for The Naked Gun’s attempts to “save” the comedy movie (volume = victory) and a surprisingly rock-solid debut for Neon’s Together. And Scott finally discovers what the word “gooner” means, and it’s not some inside baseball queer terminology!

In terms of the written word…

Scott Mendelson discussed why splitting Mel Gibson’s The Resurrection of the Christ into two parts will likely merely result in twice the box office earnings.

Lisa Laman discussed David Cronenberg’s transgender fan base.



Jeremy Fuster discussed the possibilities and priorities — specifically in the realm of theatrical film — at what is now called “Paramount, a Skydance Corporation.”



Ryan Scott’s latest “Tales from the Box Office” discusses the commercial failure of Akiva Schaffer’s now “cult favorite” Hot Rod.



Aaron Neuwirth continues a semi-weekly podcast series with Terence Johnson titled 2 Black Guys Talk Godzilla. The ninth episode remains my favorite, discussing Invasion of the Astro-Monster, which can be seen, as it deserves, on the Criterion streaming platform.

Scott Mendelson - The Outside Scoop and Puck News

Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap

Lisa Laman - Dallas Observer, Pajiba, Looper, Comic Book and Autostraddle

Ryan C. Scott - SlashFilm and Fangoria

Aaron Neuwirth - The Code is Zeek