Action For Everyone podcast host Mike Scott returns to A) plug this weekend’s Big Bad Film Fest and B) discuss Timo Tjahjanto’s first foray into Hollywood action filmmaking. Max Deering joins him, also from Action For Everyone, as well as Fangoria.

Is Nobody 2 a breakout sequel, or just a “spend more but make less” follow-up?

Is it Tjahjanto’s Hard Target or merely his Maximum Risk?

Who pops in unannounced to discuss last weekend’s big theatrical release?

Is KPop Demon Hunters a rare film that became a pop cultural sensation at least partially because it skipped theaters and went straight to Netflix?

What movie does Lisa Laman describe as “a Disney Channel movie shot in hell”?



In terms of the written word…

Scott Mendelson offered up a grim recap of a summer movie box office season that lacked the overperforming mega-hits of 2024 and the higher-grossing “flops” of 2023.



Jeremy Fuster went deep into the extent to which KPop Demon Hunters likely would not have had the same pop culture impact if it were released theatrically first.



Lisa Laman discussed that grim moment five years ago when New Mutants finally dropped in theaters (or mostly in drive-ins) while Russell Crowe’s Unhinged tried to revive the theatrical industry following a COVID shutdown.



Ryan Scott’s latest “Tales from the Box Office” discusses the 30th anniversary of New Line’s Mortal Kombat, which arguably cracked the code to video game movies almost right at the start, only for Hollywood to ignore most of its lessons for decades.



Mike Scott (no relation) chatted with festival co-founder Patrick R. Young to discuss the upcoming annual Big Bad Film Fest.



Max Deering discussed the 70th anniversary of Charles Laughton’s Night of the Hunter and its influence on religious horror films.

