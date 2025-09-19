Ep. 85 - Slay, Demons, Slay!

Pardon the delay, life got in the way. TheWrap’s Managing Editor for Pro and business, Roger Cheng, joins TheWrap’s Jeremy Fuster (and Scott Mendelson, formerly of TheWrap and Lisa Laman, never from TheWrap) to discuss the blow-out domestic debut for Crunchyroll and Sony’s Demon Slayer Infinity Castle. But it’s not just all Demon Slayer chatter, as there’s ample time to discuss Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, Conjuring holdover business, and Jeremy’s frankly batshit insane pick for “favorite Stephen King movie.”

In terms of the written word…

Scott Mendelson is re-upping the grim prediction he penned in January concerning a skittish entertainment industry preemptively capitulating to the presumed whims of a performatively punitive executive branch. Sadly, amid a (to quote the Teamsters) “greed-fueled consolidation of corporate power,” it has aged pretty damn well.

Jeremy Fuster discussed how Demon Slayer Infinity Castle’s success coincides with an overall decline for conventional Tinseltown tentpoles in most Asian markets.

Lisa Laman dropped a personal essay on her personal “Land of the Nerds” blogspot discussing her adventures visiting a strip club for the first time while visiting Atlanta, Georgia.

Ryan Scott’s latest “Tales from the Box Office” notes the, uh… ten-year-and-eleven-month anniversary of Annabelle and how it paved the way for what we now know as The Conjuring Universe. In retrospect, it’s bemusing that the two worst films in the franchise, Annabelle and The Nun, came to represent such key financial milestones. Also… It’s been almost eleven years, and I never noticed that, intentional or otherwise, Annabelle stars Annabelle Wallis. I mean, I knew the actress, but I never made the name-specific-pun connection.

Roger Cheng recently spoke with Crunchyroll’s executive vice president of global commerce, Mitchel Berger, about the mutually beneficial relationship between streaming properties and theatrical releases.

