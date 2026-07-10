Evil Dead Burn (2026)

- 107 minutes/Rated R (for… take a wild guess)

- Directed by Sébastien Vaniček

- Written by Sébastien Vaniček and Florent Bernard

- Produced by Rob Tapert and Sam Raimi

- Starring: Souheila Yacoub, Tandi Wright, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Erroll Shand, and Maude Davey

- Cinematography by Philip Lozano

- Edited by Maxime Caro

- Music by Xavier Caux, Douglas Cavanna and Double Danger

- From New Line Cinema, Screen Gems, Ghost House Pictures

- Opening July 10 via Warner Bros. (domestically)

- Opening July 10 via Sony (overseas)



I don’t have a clue about the continuity of this franchise, other than the initial Sam Raimi-directed, Bruce Campbell-starring trilogy, followed by Fede Álvarez’s 2013 all-pain-no-pleasure (not a criticism) remake of the original The Evil Dead. I can affirm, for reasons that are made immediately clear, that Sébastien Vaniček’s Evil Dead Burn, opening in theaters this weekend, is a direct sequel to Lee Cronin’s Evil Dead Rise. That early 2023 release was supposed to go straight to HBO Max before David Zaslav released it in theaters to franchise-high fortune and glory ($145 million worldwide, natch). I could look up the continuity, but I won’t, at least not yet. After all, Evil Dead Burn works as well for folks who will marathon the previous six beforehand as those who get their Evil Dead cherry popped this weekend.

It might be a gateway entry. I’ve seen and appreciated all six of the prior entries, but I’m not what anyone would call a “fan.” I was shocked by how into this one I was. Sure, it’s the first one I’ve seen in a theater, which surely helped. However, the picture succeeds in its own artistic merits. It’s not a great Evil Dead movie; it’s just a pretty great horror flick that also happens to be the sixth installment in the film series. Even its eventual single-location narrative offers a multiplex-worthy sense of scope, scale and polish. This might be a somewhat more conventional quasi-home-invasion adventure. However, it still piles on the gore and grime, amid spectacular set pieces delivered through inventive staging, coherent editing and clever camerawork that’ll have you concurrently gasping in admiration and terror.

A little plot… After Alice’s abusive, controlling husband dies in a car wreck brought about by their arguing (and, also, being drunk as a skunk while behind the wheel), the grieving but not entirely devastated young widow meets up with her in-laws and her sympathetic brother-in-law, and a quick funeral is followed by an expectedly tense family dinner at the lake house. Oh, and the undead Will is now possessed by a Deadite and, following an almost hallucinatory encounter, patriarch Edgar (Erroll Shand) is in a bad way. What’s initially a very tense “The wrong kid died!” argument soon becomes “What if Krisha… with possessed people?” horror show. However, perhaps because the victims are generally adults and not traumatized teens/young adults or children, there’s a grotesquely crowdpleasing sentiment, allowing for guilt-free laughs, alongside the hardcore violence.

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In a six-film-and-counting franchise that consists of one comic quasi-remake, one (almost PG-13) medieval adventure, a straightforward redo released twenty years after the third one, a ten-year-after-that standalone entry set in a small apartment and now one 94% standalone entry set in a more sprawling residential space, I’m not sure one can say what “par for the course” is supposed to look like. But what we got here is a painful, punishing yet also pleasurable survival adventure, with a weary young widow dealing with a supernatural incarnation of “subtext becomes text” as her disapproving in-laws (including an elderly grandmother) slowly succumb and eventually start trying to murder her. I’ll argue that Souheila Yacoub’s “final girl” has a more conventional “cleansed through unimaginable fire” arc, but she delivers accordingly, and the journey works on its own terms.

I won’t say it’s an Evil Dead for the whole family, but carnage and chaos are staged and structured in a way that might make it more appealing for those otherwise inclined to watch with their eyes peeking through their fingers. It’s not that the film goes easy on the characters or the audience. Nor is it remotely about better/worse. All of these films are different enough from each other that picking a favorite is merely a matter of picking your preferred poison. That said, I have seen all of them, and this is the first of the post-Army of Darkness era that might leave you with a feeling approximating having sat through a grueling but cathartic escapist adventure, rather than, well, pick your favorite (or least favorite?) French New Extremity endurance test.

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Yes, there’s a dash of “New French Extremity,” even if it’s not as “Can you take it?” challenging as a Martyrs or as explicitly political as a Frontier(s). Sorry for the name-dropping. It’s a bad habit, but it lets me avoid giving away all the best set pieces and gags. Beyond Sébastien Vaniček’s clear “intended for theaters from the get-go” ambition, even if it wasn’t much more expensive than the roughly just-under-$20 million Evil Dead Rise, the cast is aces in a story that allows a certain amount of empathy for even the least sympathetic family members. Alongside Yacoub,” Tandi Wright stands out as a judgmental but long-suffering matriarch who, almost as a karmic (if certainly disproportionate) punishment, bears witness to her family being (metaphorically and/or literally) torn asunder before she gets her proverbial turn.

As someone who has become increasingly inclined to treat an attached IP less as a reason for excitement than a hurdle to be overcome, Evil Dead Burn is terrific big-screen entertainment that barely relies on the existing franchise tropes or IP mythology for any of its cinematic impact. It’s a stupendously well-made and creatively constructed horror comedy, with the kind of nuts-and-bolts skills and blocking magic that usually only comes up when we’re discussing the latest Spielberg thriller. I’m not saying that this New Line/Ghost House/Screen Gems macabre comic thriller is remotely in the same league as (offhand) Minority Report or Jurassic Park. However, if the director’s next film comes affixed with a “Sébastien Vaniček’s…” on the title, I will laugh only a little and only in a “with you, not at you” fashion.