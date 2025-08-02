Fantastic Four: First Steps topped the domestic box office on Friday with $11.7 million, falling a Fant4stic-worthy 80% from its opening day, for a likely $40 million (-66%) second-weekend gross. Fears of playing “to the fans” after a Batman v Superman-worthy 2.0x weekend multiplier ($118 million from a $57 million Friday) are thus far not unfounded. Sure, the opening day includes pre-release previews (as has essentially every opening day of note since, I dunno, 2008). A small amount of that frontloading might have been from folks racing out to see the movie *and* the Avatar: Fire & Ash trailer (bending over backward to be fair). However, it ended its first week with $158 million, or 1.35x its opening weekend. Superman entered weekend two with $178 million, or 1.42x its $125 million debut weekend.