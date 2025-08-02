‘Fantastic Four’ Flames Out, Plunges a Grim(m) 80% at Friday Box Office
Disney's MCU 'Fantastic Four' relaunch is showing legs akin to 'Fant4stic' and is now poised to sell about as many tickets here and abroad as Fox's 2005 'Fantastic Four' franchise (re)launcher.
Fantastic Four: First Steps topped the domestic box office on Friday with $11.7 million, falling a Fant4stic-worthy 80% from its opening day, for a likely $40 million (-66%) second-weekend gross. Fears of playing “to the fans” after a Batman v Superman-worthy 2.0x weekend multiplier ($118 million from a $57 million Friday) are thus far not unfounded. Sure, the opening day includes pre-release previews (as has essentially every opening day of note since, I dunno, 2008). A small amount of that frontloading might have been from folks racing out to see the movie *and* the Avatar: Fire & Ash trailer (bending over backward to be fair). However, it ended its first week with $158 million, or 1.35x its opening weekend. Superman entered weekend two with $178 million, or 1.42x its $125 million debut weekend.