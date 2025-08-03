All that for a drop of blood?

No, the Walt Disney Company’s decision to purchase Fox was not just about assimiliating the likes of Deadpool and the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And it’s always worth remembering that Fox put itself up for sale, and if Disney hadn’t closed the deal, it’s just as likely Comcast (which owns Universal) would have done so. However, the notion of Wolverine throwing down against the Hulk, Captain America punching Doctor Doom or Spider-Man flirting with Kitty Pryde was the most SEO-friendly consequence as the deal was being slow-walked from late 2017 to early 2019. It was the item that allowed the notion of Disney eventually paying a reported $71 billion to buy Fox Studios to be championed by those who only viewed art and culture through the lens of their favorite comic book superheroes.

But that’s okay, because bringing the Fox-owned Marvel superheroes will make those properties bigger than ever, right? Well… The Fantastic Four: First Steps dropped 66% in its second weekend, earning $40 million to bring its ten-day domestic total to $198.4 million. Alongside an $80 million global weekend take, its $369 million cume means it has passed the unadjusted domestic ($155 million) and worldwide ($333 million) totals of the 2005 Fantastic Four. However, following a shockingly frontloaded $117.6 million (from a $57 million Friday debut weekend, it took a second-weekend drop closer to Fant4stic (-68% from a $27 million debut in 2015) and Thor: Love and Thunder (68% from a $144 million launch in 2022) than Fantastic Four (-59% from a $56 million opening in 2005) and Spider-Man: Homecoming (-62% from a $117 million debut in 2017).

With good reviews and a solid reception from those showing up, but little in the way of real-world buzz or excitement, this fourth attempt (counting the unreleased 1994 Roger Corman-produced flick) to make Marvel’s First Family into a tentpole-sized franchise is thus far playing exclusively to the Marvel Cinematic Universe fanbase. While its domestic grosses — with a likely final total ranging from $275 million if it continues to leg out like Black Widow to $325 million if it recovers and legs out like Ant-Man and the Wasp — are nothing to sneeze at, the overall overseas rejection of the MCU brand (not just in China) is taking a toll. We’re looking at a final global gross between Ant-Man ($520 million in 2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp ($620 million in 2018). That’s not counting inflation.

